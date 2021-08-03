Live events Dover Foxcroft — what’s coming up

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Live events are coming to Dover Foxcroft.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dover Foxcroft:

The "Mike Fund" -raiser Guilford, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 17 Country Club Ln, Guilford, ME

We are having a fundraiser for one of our members. Mike Wasilewski will be undergoing treatments for recently diagnosed cancer. Mike is a very private person, but we all know the stress and strain...

Flash! In The Pans Concert Dexter, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 Railroad Ave, Dexter, ME

Come out and enjoy Flash! In The Pans, a steel drum band! Bring a chair, listen to some great music and have some fun! Aug 9th 7:30 - 9:00 pm

Maine AWSS Survival Class Garland, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

come join us for basic and advanced survival class in Maine! Message to reserve your spot! Also check out other Workshops in Garland

Exploring the Creative Process Sangerville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Terri Kelley Palin is happy to offer Exploring the Creative Process sessions at MSAS in August on Tuesday the 3rd and 10th. Classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last approximately two hours. Each...

Barbara Dumont Me and My Guitar Live at North and Southeats Brownville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Barbara Dumont Me and My Guitar Live at North and Southeats Hosted By Barbara Dumont Me and My Guitar. Event starts on Saturday, 14 August 2021 and happening at 75 Railroad Ave, Brownville, ME...