Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morganton, GA

Morganton events calendar

Posted by 
Morganton Digest
Morganton Digest
 5 days ago

(MORGANTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Morganton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morganton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufCVW_0bGR1iWL00

Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2591 E 1st St, Blue Ridge, GA

Events & Festivals Near Blue Ridge, Georgia Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses ~ Blue Ridge Community Theater Thursday, August 26, 2021 - Sunday, September 19, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zoSpL_0bGR1iWL00

Photography National Juried Show

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 420 W Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

The 2021 BRMAA National Juried Photography Show is open to all photographers, both amateur and professional, and all original photographic media, including film and digital images. Monetary prizes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJH53_0bGR1iWL00

Created – Music · Coffee · Art

Mineral Bluff, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 960 Millholland Rd, Mineral Bluff, GA

In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. Everything that was made came from Him and was not made out of things that are visible. The creation itself testifies to the existence of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvKek_0bGR1iWL00

Louisville & Nashville Model Railroad Public Open House @ Historic Mineral Bluff Depot

Mineral Bluff, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 150 Railroad Ave, Mineral Bluff, GA

Come see a large multi-level HO Scale Model Railroad depicting the Louisville & Nashville RR in the Tri-State Region, circa 1948-1952. Just like the real thing, cars are moved from town to town...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPko6_0bGR1iWL00

Artist in Residence Dennis Heckes

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us in welcoming glass artist Dennis Heckes as our 3rd Quarter Artist-in-Residence. Artist reception is July 3, 5-7pm.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Morganton Digest

Morganton Digest

Morganton, GA
32
Followers
202
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morganton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Ridge, GA
City
Mineral Bluff, GA
City
Louisville, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Morganton, GA
City
Nashville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Earth#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Sandy Toes#Ga Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy