Events on the Kaunakakai calendar

(KAUNAKAKAI, HI) Live events are coming to Kaunakakai.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kaunakakai:

Maui Chocolate Tasting Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 78 Ulupono St Suite 1 Suite 1, Lahaina, HI

If you're looking for a weekend activity that is weather-friendly, why not book a chocolate tasting?

LUNCH ON THE ROOF Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 744 Front St, Lahaina, HI

Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna...

George Kahumoku, Jr. & The Slack Key Show Ohana Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

The Slack Key Show - Masters of Hawaiian Music is every Wednesday evening at The Napili Kai Beach Resort's Aloha Pavilion on Maui. Tickets are available in advance online at SlackKeyShow.com or by...

50 Shades of Blue: Goddess Retreat 1, MAUI, JANUARY 2022 Lahaina, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 10:00 PM

Address: 5900 Lower Honoapiilani Road, Lahaina, HI 96761

In these 4 unique days you will treat yourself like a Goddess by rediscovering your power & beauty, creativity and freedom in Maui, HI.

Ha‘i‘ōlelo no ke Koholā ma Pavillion Koholā ma Whalers Village ma Kā‘anapali Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2435 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI

E hō‘ike‘i ‘oe i ka ‘ōlelo no ka ha‘i‘ōlelo koholā i komo manuahi ‘oe. Hōʻike hou i kēlā me kēia 30 mau minuke. Mālama ‘o Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary i ha‘i‘ōlelo e ka‘an