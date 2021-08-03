Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stroud, OK

Stroud calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Stroud Digest
Stroud Digest
 5 days ago

(STROUD, OK) Live events are coming to Stroud.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stroud:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7BbB_0bGR1d6i00

Paden MudBog Last Event 2021

Paden, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Tent Camping Free/RV spots $25 a night for reservations call 405-932-4851 GPS Coordinates 35°34'19.2"N 96°34'17.6"W Shallow Race pit Deep Race Pit Bounty Hole Dirt drags Kids Mud race ATV/Side by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RviZi_0bGR1d6i00

Geographic Club “Do or Dye” Color Fun Run

Cushing, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 500 S Little, Cushing, OK 74023

The "Do or Dye" is a 2 mile fun run/walk that will be fun for the whole family.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34taKm_0bGR1d6i00

Studio Grand Opening Event

Bristow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

I am super excited to announce that Picsy Chicks Photography will now have a Studio location! Join in the celebration August 1st-7th from 9-6 for the Grand Opening.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojjyc_0bGR1d6i00

College Day

Depew, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 24601 Milfay Rd, Depew, OK

Join us for our Second Annual College Day on August 28th! Current college students, faculty and admin staff admitted free with college ID. For more information and a schedule of activities for the...

Learn More

Goddess Gathering

Depew, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 24601 Milfay Rd, Depew, OK

Goddess Gathering $7/per person Meadow Pavilion August 7, 2021 @ 11:00am We are all connected. When women gather in circle to celebrate themselves and each other, the world benefits from the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Stroud Digest

Stroud Digest

Stroud, OK
30
Followers
194
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stroud Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Depew, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Stroud, OK
City
Cushing, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Atv Side#Dye#Picsy Chicks Photography#Second Annual College Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy