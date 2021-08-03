Stroud calendar: Events coming up

(STROUD, OK) Live events are coming to Stroud.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stroud:

Paden MudBog Last Event 2021 Paden, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Tent Camping Free/RV spots $25 a night for reservations call 405-932-4851 GPS Coordinates 35°34'19.2"N 96°34'17.6"W Shallow Race pit Deep Race Pit Bounty Hole Dirt drags Kids Mud race ATV/Side by...

Geographic Club “Do or Dye” Color Fun Run Cushing, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 500 S Little, Cushing, OK 74023

The "Do or Dye" is a 2 mile fun run/walk that will be fun for the whole family.

Studio Grand Opening Event Bristow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

I am super excited to announce that Picsy Chicks Photography will now have a Studio location! Join in the celebration August 1st-7th from 9-6 for the Grand Opening.

College Day Depew, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 24601 Milfay Rd, Depew, OK

Join us for our Second Annual College Day on August 28th! Current college students, faculty and admin staff admitted free with college ID. For more information and a schedule of activities for the...

Goddess Gathering Depew, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 24601 Milfay Rd, Depew, OK

Goddess Gathering $7/per person Meadow Pavilion August 7, 2021 @ 11:00am We are all connected. When women gather in circle to celebrate themselves and each other, the world benefits from the...