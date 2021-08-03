Cancel
Deal: Polo Ralph Lauren's Classic Varick Jeans Are 30% Off

By Lee Cutlip
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. If you’re still on the hunt for that perfect pair of wear-with-anything jeans that are neither too skinny nor too straight, Polo Ralph Lauren’s Varick Jeans may fit the bill. Currently 30% off at East Dane, the jeans are made from a medium-stretch denim and are cut into a slim/straight fit that allows them to pair with everything from sneakers to boots. Details like fading and whiskering help to lend them a vintage, artfully worn-in look, as though you’ve already been wearing them for years.

