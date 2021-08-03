Live events coming up in Cut Bank

(CUT BANK, MT) Cut Bank has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cut Bank:

Montana Fun Weekend Cut Bank, MT

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2705 Valier Hwy, Cut Bank, MT

Hosted By: Cut Bank International Airport See flier for full details

Burnouts and Lawnchair Drive-in Movie Cut Bank, MT

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2705 Valier Hwy, Cut Bank, MT

Start of Montana Fun Weekend with a bunch of smoke. Wet and Dry burnouts. $100 for first prize!

Car, Motorcycle and Airplane Show Cut Bank, MT

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 2705 Valier Hwy, Cut Bank, MT

We would like to welcome you back after 2 years hiatus. Prizes for top 5 cars, top 3 bikes, and top airplane. Save room for delicious food from our vendors.

Whipping Winds XVIII (SWG/BoB) Shelby, MT

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

WHIPPING WINDS XVIII (SWG/BoB) Let the word spread far and wide, Whipping Winds is upon us! There are rustlings north of the border!! A voice on the wind calls “we’re not dead yet, eh!” Travel to...

Graveside Service Shelby, MT

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 225 6th Ave S, Shelby, MT

Leroy "Lee" C. Stratman

LeRoy “Lee” Stratman, 78, originally from Shelby, passed away Monday, July 2nd, 2021, in Minneapolis, MN ...