Coming soon: Scottville events

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) Scottville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scottville area:

River Clean Up Trip Scottville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 701 S Scottville Rd, Scottville, MI

On the last Sunday of the month we give away 4 free kayak rentals (and free transportation if you have your own) to those willing to collect trash from the river! Experience is necessary! Serious...

HB MASON COUNTY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL Scottville, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 West Broadway Street, Scottville, MI 49454

@MASON COUNTY CENTRAL HIGH | $49 | BOYS & GIRLS 10:00AM-11:30AM: 4TH-5TH GRADERS: 12:00PM-1:30PM: 6TH-7TH GRADERS 2-4PM: 8TH-12TH GRADERS

Business After Hours-August Scottville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3091 US-31, Scottville, MI

Join us at this outdoor venue for networking, food, prizes and more! Sponsored by Larsen's Landscaping and Smith & Eddy Insurance

2021 #RunLudington Run The Beach 5k Ludington, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: James & Loomis, Ludington, MI 49431

Race the SS Badger out of port and hit the sand for a unique race along the Stearns Park Beach.

Pop-Up Clinic- Bachelor Evangelical Church Fountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 5940 E Sugar Grove Rd, Fountain, MI

DHD#10 is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-Up Clinic at the following location: Bachelor Evangelical Church 5940 E Sugar Grove Rd, Fountain, MI 49410 DATE: Saturday, August 14 TIME: 10:00am-12:00pm...