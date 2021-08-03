Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottville, MI

Coming soon: Scottville events

Posted by 
Scottville Post
Scottville Post
 5 days ago

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) Scottville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scottville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U07o5_0bGR1Ydx00

River Clean Up Trip

Scottville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 701 S Scottville Rd, Scottville, MI

On the last Sunday of the month we give away 4 free kayak rentals (and free transportation if you have your own) to those willing to collect trash from the river! Experience is necessary! Serious...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfwV6_0bGR1Ydx00

HB MASON COUNTY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

Scottville, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 West Broadway Street, Scottville, MI 49454

@MASON COUNTY CENTRAL HIGH | $49 | BOYS & GIRLS 10:00AM-11:30AM: 4TH-5TH GRADERS: 12:00PM-1:30PM: 6TH-7TH GRADERS 2-4PM: 8TH-12TH GRADERS

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iuxqq_0bGR1Ydx00

Business After Hours-August

Scottville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3091 US-31, Scottville, MI

Join us at this outdoor venue for networking, food, prizes and more! Sponsored by Larsen's Landscaping and Smith & Eddy Insurance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U09Wi_0bGR1Ydx00

2021 #RunLudington Run The Beach 5k

Ludington, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: James & Loomis, Ludington, MI 49431

Race the SS Badger out of port and hit the sand for a unique race along the Stearns Park Beach.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmFnW_0bGR1Ydx00

Pop-Up Clinic- Bachelor Evangelical Church

Fountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 5940 E Sugar Grove Rd, Fountain, MI

DHD#10 is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-Up Clinic at the following location: Bachelor Evangelical Church 5940 E Sugar Grove Rd, Fountain, MI 49410 DATE: Saturday, August 14 TIME: 10:00am-12:00pm...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Scottville Post

Scottville Post

Scottville, MI
24
Followers
205
Post
852
Views
ABOUT

With Scottville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottville, MI
Government
City
Fountain, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Scottville, MI
City
Ludington, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Grove#Mi Join#James Loomis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy