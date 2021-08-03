Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blanding, UT

Blanding calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Blanding Daily
Blanding Daily
 5 days ago

(BLANDING, UT) Blanding has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blanding:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqlE9_0bGR1WsV00

Abajo Enduro 2021

Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 265 N Main St, Monticello, UT

This epic two-day, three stage enduro takes place in a hidden enclave of Utah’s best kept secret they call the Abajo Mountains of San Juan County, overlooking the Bears Ears National Monument. If...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FKJ62_0bGR1WsV00

Aaron Butler Memorial Foundation Plank Challenge

Monticello, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: San Juan County Fair Grounds, Monticello, UT 84535

Join us for a plank challenge at the San Juan County Fairgrounds! The Aaron Butler Memorial Foundation is coming to Utah!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ldd6_0bGR1WsV00

Hideout Senior Amateur

Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 648 South Hideout Way, Monticello, UT

AmateurGolf.com members see additional information, including current and past tournament news and results, contacts, history and more, for this tournament and over 2800 other amateur golf...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsKKU_0bGR1WsV00

Big Planets and Shooting Stars

Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1117 N Main St, Monticello, UT

Big Planets and Shooting Stars is on Facebook. To connect with Big Planets and Shooting Stars, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Blanding Daily

Blanding Daily

Blanding, UT
9
Followers
152
Post
762
Views
ABOUT

With Blanding Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Blanding, UT
City
Monticello, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Ut 84535 Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy