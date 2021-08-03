Blanding calendar: Events coming up

(BLANDING, UT) Blanding has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blanding:

Abajo Enduro 2021 Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 265 N Main St, Monticello, UT

This epic two-day, three stage enduro takes place in a hidden enclave of Utah’s best kept secret they call the Abajo Mountains of San Juan County, overlooking the Bears Ears National Monument. If...

Aaron Butler Memorial Foundation Plank Challenge Monticello, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: San Juan County Fair Grounds, Monticello, UT 84535

Join us for a plank challenge at the San Juan County Fairgrounds! The Aaron Butler Memorial Foundation is coming to Utah!

Hideout Senior Amateur Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 648 South Hideout Way, Monticello, UT

AmateurGolf.com members see additional information, including current and past tournament news and results, contacts, history and more, for this tournament and over 2800 other amateur golf...

Big Planets and Shooting Stars Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1117 N Main St, Monticello, UT

Big Planets and Shooting Stars is on Facebook. To connect with Big Planets and Shooting Stars, join Facebook today.