Fort Kent calendar: Events coming up

(FORT KENT, ME) Fort Kent is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Kent:

5K Color Run Madawaska, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 160 7th Ave, Madawaska, ME

Sponsored by Madawaska Athletic Boosters 7:30am Registration Race Starts at 8:30 Contact Sonya Poiez

Massive Garage Sale in Fort Kent to Benefit Parish Faith Formation Fort Kent, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

FORT KENT---In an effort to provide financial support to its growing faith formation programs, St. John Vianney Parish in Fort Kent will be holding an expanded, four-day garage sale on August...

Ploye Festival & International Muskie Derby Fort Kent, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Eating contest, street bazaars, kids' day, culture foods, street dance, fun for the whole family. Muskie Fishing Derby big Money prizes Admission: none Days/Hours Open: Fri 9am‑8pm, Sat 9am‑8pm...

Graveside service Fort Kent, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 139 E Main St, Fort Kent, ME

Here is Josephat Madore’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's - Northern Maine Fort Kent, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

We’re walking in 2021 — and we invite you to join us. Whether we’re together at a large in-person gathering or in small groups in our individual neighborhoods, the funds you raise through Walk to...