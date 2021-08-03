Yuma events coming soon

(YUMA, CO) Live events are coming to Yuma.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuma:

Ministry to Women Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 505 E Beatty Ave, Yuma, CO

We are kicking off our new ministry at Yuma Naz - Ministry to Women! We will gather together and enjoy some desserts and snacks to share, and talk about what our women's ministry is going to look...

NFL Flag Football & Youth Volleyball Registration Deadline Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 245 W 4th St, Wray, CO

This is the DEADLINE to register for both NFL Flag Football and Youth Volleyball. Flag football is for Kindergarten - 3rd Grade Youth Volleyball is for Grades 1-6 Registration forms and more...

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 145 Main St, Wray, CO

Register Here This Bloodstain Pattern Analysis I course is hosted by the Wray Police Department. The training will be held at the Wray Firehall located at 145 Main Street Wray, CO. 80758 The...

ServSafe - Food Safety for Food Handlers - September Yuma, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 410 West Hoag Street, Yuma, CO 80759

The program will offer information on: Basic Hygiene & Handwashing Flow of Food Critical Times and Temperature Cleaning & Sanitizing

Sew Caring Holyoke, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 S Interocean Ave, Holyoke, CO

Sew Caring is a group sponsored by Creative Traditions whose purpose is to sew for others. While there are not generally deadlines, we want to make sure the needs shared and requests made are met...