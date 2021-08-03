Cancel
Yuma, CO

Yuma events coming soon

Posted by 
Yuma News Alert
 5 days ago

(YUMA, CO) Live events are coming to Yuma.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuma:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ay7CL_0bGR1KX100

Ministry to Women

Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 505 E Beatty Ave, Yuma, CO

We are kicking off our new ministry at Yuma Naz - Ministry to Women! We will gather together and enjoy some desserts and snacks to share, and talk about what our women's ministry is going to look...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dd1De_0bGR1KX100

NFL Flag Football & Youth Volleyball Registration Deadline

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 245 W 4th St, Wray, CO

This is the DEADLINE to register for both NFL Flag Football and Youth Volleyball. Flag football is for Kindergarten - 3rd Grade Youth Volleyball is for Grades 1-6 Registration forms and more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170RMQ_0bGR1KX100

Bloodstain Pattern Analysis I Wray, CO. — Bevel, Gardner & Associates

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 145 Main St, Wray, CO

Register Here This Bloodstain Pattern Analysis I course is hosted by the Wray Police Department. The training will be held at the Wray Firehall located at 145 Main Street Wray, CO. 80758 The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NG8O8_0bGR1KX100

ServSafe - Food Safety for Food Handlers - September

Yuma, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 410 West Hoag Street, Yuma, CO 80759

The program will offer information on: Basic Hygiene & Handwashing Flow of Food Critical Times and Temperature Cleaning & Sanitizing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0O4y_0bGR1KX100

Sew Caring

Holyoke, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 S Interocean Ave, Holyoke, CO

Sew Caring is a group sponsored by Creative Traditions whose purpose is to sew for others. While there are not generally deadlines, we want to make sure the needs shared and requests made are met...

Yuma News Alert

Yuma, CO
With Yuma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

