Spicer, MN

What’s up Spicer: Local events calendar

Spicer Updates
 5 days ago

(SPICER, MN) Spicer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spicer:

Summer Concert Series – Cheese Bots

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 15455 Old Mill Rd, Spicer, MN

2021 Summer Concert Series. Join us for Music, Wine, Food & Fun! FREE music from 6:30 - 8:30 pm, Rain or Shine. (concerts held in pavilion if raining). Food available!\n

Fajita/Margarita Cruise

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 159 Lake Ave S, Spicer, MN

FAJITA/MARGARITA CRUISE SCHEDULE: June 2, 9, 16, 23 - All start at 7pm June 30 - at 4:30pm & 7pm July 1, 16 - All start at 7pm July 7, 14, 21, 28 - at 4:30pm & 7pm August 4, 11 - both at 7pm...

Thriving in a Changing World: Regional Early Childhood Conference

Spicer, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 9916 Lake Avenue South, Spicer, MN 56288

We have all experienced “A Changing World”! Join us for learning, personal growth, and new strategies for supporting children and families.

Russell & Skippin Stones

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 15455 Old Mill Rd, Spicer, MN

2021 Summer Concert Series. Join us for Music, Wine, Food & Fun! FREE music from 6:30 - 8:30 pm, Rain or Shine. (concerts held in pavilion if raining). Food available!\n

Bloody Mary Cruise

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 159 Lake Ave S, Spicer, MN

BLOODY MARY CRUISE SCHEDULE: May 29 June 5, 12, 19, 26 July 2, 10, 17, 24, 31 August 7, 14, 21, 28 These cruises are from 11am-1pm. The boat is docked at Zorbaz on Green Lake. Menu: (2 hour...

Spicer Updates

Spicer, MN
ABOUT

With Spicer Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

