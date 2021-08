Traffic will be a nightmare in Bangor on Thursday, so be sure to pack an extra dose of patience before you head out. It really has the potential to be a cluster...er.....big mess on Thursday afternoon. The Bangor State Fair will open at 2:00 for its first in a four-day run at the Cross Insurance Center. Three hours later, Darling's Waterfront Pavilion will open its doors for concert-goers to the first live concert since 2019. Luke Bryan's 'Proud to Be Right Here' tour will bring in a lot of enthusiastic fans, who will all be searching for a place to park.