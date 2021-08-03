Food and drink financial round-up

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBH. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.43.