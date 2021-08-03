Cancel
Cherokee Village, AR

Live events coming up in Cherokee Village

Cherokee Village Times
Cherokee Village Times
 5 days ago

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Cherokee Village is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cherokee Village area:

Celebration of Life

Salem, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 140 N Pickren St, Salem, AR

Sharlene R. McCollum, 75, of Morriston, Arkansas passed from this walk of life on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born on September 19, 1945, in Morriston, Arkansas...

Imboden PRCA Rodeo Permit Section

Imboden, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: Imboden, AR

Imboden PRCA Rodeo Permit Section at Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Aug 20th, 7:30pm

Lauren Talley

Salem, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 552 US-62, Salem, AR

Lauren Talley is one of Christian music's most dynamic talents and has inspired a generation of young people to serve the Lord. Born into a rich musical heritage, Lauren...

Izard County Fair

Melbourne, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2262 La Crosse Rd, Melbourne, AR

Izard County Fair and Livestock Show Schedule:2:00pm - 4:00pm: Horses check-in 5:00pm: Show begins

Overnight SUP + Camping Adventure

Alton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 605 US-160, Alton, MO

This weekend is all about making it simple to experience an overnight paddle. In collaboration with the awesome folks at Ozark River Walkers, we will be heading to the Eleven Point River in...

