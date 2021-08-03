Former Georgia star Yante Maten signs with Orlando Magic
Former Georgia Bulldogs star Yante Maten, the 2018 SEC Player of the Year, has signed a contract to play for the Orlando Magic during the upcoming NBA Summer League. Maten, a native of Pontiac, Mich., led the SEC in scoring as a senior while averaging 19.3 points per game. He became just the fifth Bulldog to pace the SEC in scoring, joining Dominique Wilkins in 1981, Vern Fleming in 1984, Jarvis Jones in 1999 and Jonas Hayes in 2002. During the 2017-18 campaign, Maten scored in double digits in 31 of 33 games, with 17 20-point outings and a league-high 14 double-doubles. Maten also ranked among the SEC's top 10 in rebounding (No. 3), minutes played (No. 3), field goal percentage No. 8), blocked shots (No. 10) and free throw percentage (No. 10).www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
