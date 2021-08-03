Oroville calendar: Coming events

(OROVILLE, WA) Oroville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oroville:

Groundhog Open Oroville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 3468 Loomis-Oroville Rd # B, Oroville, WA

Friday practice and skins game. Saturday Round 1- 10 Am Shotgun or afternoon tee times as necessary

Post 82 monthly meeting Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

American Legion Post 82, Tonasket, meets on the first Monday of each month at 5pm.

Community Concert: Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Old Fire Hall, 26 N Clark Ave, Republic, WA

Sponsored by Patty Crane and John Magoteaux Pay what you can. Ticket required. RESERVE HERE Family friendly. Community partners have chipped in to provide access to everyone, no matter what your...

CPR/AED & First Aid, Omak 3rd Friday Omak, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 913 Koala Ave, Omak, WA 98841

This is an American Heart Association HeartSaver course open to the community. This is not a Healthcare Provider course. If you need BLS Healthcare Provider certification or have questions, please contact us. Yvonne Kennedy at (509)422-4212 or ykennedy@LifeLineAmbulance.net. You do not need to print a ticket for this event. Purchasing a ticket will register you and add you to our roster. HEARTSAVER FIRST AID / CPR & AED ($80.00) First Aid (including scene safety, finding the problem, calling fo

Ladies Scramble Oroville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 3468 Loomis-Oroville Rd # B, Oroville, WA

Begin May 5th then the first Wednesday of each month through Sept.. $10pp entry includes dinner!