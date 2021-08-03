Cancel
Oroville, WA

Oroville calendar: Coming events

Oroville Daily
 5 days ago

(OROVILLE, WA) Oroville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oroville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xaCc_0bGR0upc00

Groundhog Open

Oroville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 3468 Loomis-Oroville Rd # B, Oroville, WA

Friday practice and skins game. Saturday Round 1- 10 Am Shotgun or afternoon tee times as necessary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vesN_0bGR0upc00

Post 82 monthly meeting

Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

American Legion Post 82, Tonasket, meets on the first Monday of each month at 5pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LT7fA_0bGR0upc00

Community Concert: Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs

Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Old Fire Hall, 26 N Clark Ave, Republic, WA

Sponsored by Patty Crane and John Magoteaux Pay what you can. Ticket required. RESERVE HERE Family friendly. Community partners have chipped in to provide access to everyone, no matter what your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUkjK_0bGR0upc00

CPR/AED & First Aid, Omak 3rd Friday

Omak, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 913 Koala Ave, Omak, WA 98841

This is an American Heart Association HeartSaver course open to the community. This is not a Healthcare Provider course. If you need BLS Healthcare Provider certification or have questions, please contact us.  Yvonne Kennedy at (509)422-4212 or ykennedy@LifeLineAmbulance.net. You do not need to print a ticket for this event. Purchasing a ticket will register you and add you to our roster. HEARTSAVER FIRST AID / CPR & AED ($80.00) First Aid (including scene safety, finding the problem, calling fo

Ladies Scramble

Oroville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 3468 Loomis-Oroville Rd # B, Oroville, WA

Begin May 5th then the first Wednesday of each month through Sept.. $10pp entry includes dinner!

Oroville Daily

Oroville, WA
ABOUT

With Oroville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

