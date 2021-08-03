Cancel
Milbank, SD

Milbank calendar: Coming events

(MILBANK, SD) Milbank is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Milbank area:

Lighted Christmas Parade

Madison, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 404 6th Ave, Madison, MN

Head to Madison to get in the holiday spirit with their 16th Annual Christmas Lighted Parade! The parade will line up at the elementary school, turn south on 5th Avenue, turn west on 2nd Street...

Summer Celebration

Milbank, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 904 E 4th Ave, Milbank, SD

Join us for a day filled with FREE activities for all ages - Face Painting, Fire Truck Rides, and Big Wheel Races to name a few. Start the day with a family 5K, test your fitness in our outdoor...

DAV Chapter 1 Women Veterans Retreat

Marvin, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 46561 147th St, Marvin, SD

Sit, relax, talk, and share at the first DAV Women Veterans Retreat. Indoor/outdoor activities, wellness workshops, and lots of "me" time. About this event Where: The Abbey of the Hills When...

BIG STONE CITY LIBRARY HOURS

Big Stone City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 400 Washington St, Big Stone City, SD

Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ortonville Cornfest

Ortonville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 315 Madison Ave, Ortonville, MN

Lakeside Park, Ortonville, MN 56278. Join us for fun, food, entertainment, fireworks, free hot buttered sweet corn. Weekend of excitement and family fun at the Foot of Big Stone Lake!!

