Live events Manila — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Manila News Watch
Manila News Watch
 5 days ago

(MANILA, AR) Live events are coming to Manila.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manila:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prvxL_0bGR0ntl00

ANC Tech Training

Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2501 S Division St, Blytheville, AR

Academic Technology Instructor Ken Barton will walk new and returning students through the steps to using various technology here at ANC and show you how easy it is !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEfhx_0bGR0ntl00

United Way of NEA Stuff the Bus Back to School Supply Drive

Osceola, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

United Way of Northeast Arkansas' Stuff the Bus is a community-wide school supply drive covering eight counties and serving more than 20 school districts across Northeast Arkansas. This year's...

Firearm Safety

Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 2501 S Division St, Blytheville, AR

Learn proper gun handling to promote firearm safety while developing marksmanship. The course includes instruction on the safety & operation of guns, plus hands-on training at the firing range...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KO8e_0bGR0ntl00

Singing Group

Cardwell, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 500 S Main St, Cardwell, MO

An informal choir that meets weekly for a monthly concert for the Rockingham Nursing Home on the last Wednesday of the month. Contact :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEbD3_0bGR0ntl00

Fine Payment Review Day

Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

All Fine Payments are reviewed to make sure all fines are up to date.

Manila News Watch

Manila News Watch

Manila, AR
With Manila News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

