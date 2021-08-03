Live events Glenwood — what’s coming up
(GLENWOOD, AR) Live events are coming to Glenwood.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Glenwood:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1113 Blakely Dam Rd, Mountain Pine, AR
We have created a one day experience program for Certified Divers. We would like to have divers meet at the parking area at the top of the dam by 9:00 AM. You may choose to have an early departure...
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Our annual summer event Freedoms Ring coming at you from Mountain Pine Arkansas div
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 843 S Mountain St, Amity, AR
Mcneal Made Candle Co will be at the amity trade day event! Amity Trade Days" is a huge Outdoor Vintage Flea Market sitting on 54 acres at an old lumber mill in beautiful Amity, Arkansas.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 135 School Dr, Oden, AR
Scholarship Fundraising Dinner 2021 We will be serving chili 4 ways: Traditional beef chili, Spicy beef Chili, White Chicken Chili, and Pork Chili Verde with Cornbread or Fritos, plus a topping...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 4170 AR-7, Bismarck, AR
Camp-Meeting Gerald Crabb Preaching & Singing & Adam Crabb Special Singing Bismarck Pentecostal Church: 2159 Arlie Moore Rd, Bismarck, Arkansas
Comments / 0