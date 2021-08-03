Live events coming up in Ballinger

(BALLINGER, TX) Live events are lining up on the Ballinger calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ballinger:

Overnight at Olde Park Hotel Ballinger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 107 S 6th St, Ballinger, TX

Join the Texas Chapter of Riverside Iowa Paranormal for an Overnight at the Olde Park Hotel in Ballanger, Texas. This amazing location originally built as a bunkhouse for railroad workers has also...

Childhood Immunizations Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Coleman, TX

Ballinger Health Department in partnership with CCT, will provide immunizations for Coleman County Students! You can register at the Back-to-School Bonanza on July 31st at the Bill Franklin Center.

Man Nite – Refuge Ranch – Buffalo Gap, TX Tuscola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Come to this Men’s event at located in quaint Buffalo Gap, Texas,a haven for celebrating simple living and abundant life through rest, imaginative play, meaningful gatherings, quiet solitude, and...

Graveside service Ballinger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Here is William Lee’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of William Lee of Big Spring, Texas, who passed away on July 13...

Fajitas & Ritas Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Coleman, TX

Annual Fajitas & Ritas! This years theme is a wear all white party! Party starts at 8 at the CCC poolside. Adults only. Members $20/couple and Non Members $30/couple.