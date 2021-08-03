Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ballinger, TX

Live events coming up in Ballinger

Posted by 
Ballinger Bulletin
Ballinger Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BALLINGER, TX) Live events are lining up on the Ballinger calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ballinger:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495R1C_0bGR0TC700

Overnight at Olde Park Hotel

Ballinger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 107 S 6th St, Ballinger, TX

Join the Texas Chapter of Riverside Iowa Paranormal for an Overnight at the Olde Park Hotel in Ballanger, Texas. This amazing location originally built as a bunkhouse for railroad workers has also...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mIW2_0bGR0TC700

Childhood Immunizations

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Coleman, TX

Ballinger Health Department in partnership with CCT, will provide immunizations for Coleman County Students! You can register at the Back-to-School Bonanza on July 31st at the Bill Franklin Center.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0Jfx_0bGR0TC700

Man Nite – Refuge Ranch – Buffalo Gap, TX

Tuscola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Come to this Men’s event at located in quaint Buffalo Gap, Texas,a haven for celebrating simple living and abundant life through rest, imaginative play, meaningful gatherings, quiet solitude, and...

Learn More

Graveside service

Ballinger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Here is William Lee’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of William Lee of Big Spring, Texas, who passed away on July 13...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ON6Yp_0bGR0TC700

Fajitas & Ritas

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Coleman, TX

Annual Fajitas & Ritas! This years theme is a wear all white party! Party starts at 8 at the CCC poolside. Adults only. Members $20/couple and Non Members $30/couple.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger, TX
32
Followers
186
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ballinger Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Ballinger, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
City
Buffalo Gap, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Cct#Coleman County Students#The Bill Franklin Center#Fajitas Ritas#Ccc#Non
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy