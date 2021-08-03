Kellen Mond Could See Regular Season Action Sooner than Expected
The Minnesota Vikings drafted Kellen Mond in the 3rd Round of the 2021 NFL Draft after a spiffy trade involving draft picks with the New York Jets. General Manager Rick Spielman slid down the draft board nine spots while acquiring two 3rd-Rounders in exchange for the 14th pick in the 1st Round, which turned out to be offensive guard, Alijah-Vera Tucker, who went to New York. The Vikings netted Christian Darrisaw, Wyatt Davis, and Mond.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 1