Eutawville calendar: Events coming up

(EUTAWVILLE, SC) Live events are coming to Eutawville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eutawville:

Interactive, educational, hands-on dino day! Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Do you have a dinosaur lover in your family? We are hosting an interactive, educational, dinosaur encounter with Dino-Ventures at Crosswind Farm! $15 per child for online ADVANCE tickets or $20 at...

Summer Camp at Folk Park Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

It’s Time to Sign up for our Favorite Outdoor Summer Camp in Holly Hill‼️ If you missed the first week of camp and still looking for summer plans….There’s still time! Our Recess Summer Camp is the...

Baddies and Baller$ All Black Birthday Party for “De Wright” Vance, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 10114 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, SC 29163

Ladies in all black free before 11pm Live entertainment by Cocaine White and MORE!

Smoke and Stroke Holly Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1394 Unity Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059

Come out for an evening of adult fun! Let's Drink, Paint and Party! Hookahs will be available. Hosted by Neek of Hot 103.9 & Sounds by DJ RU

Lemonade Themed Party, Waterslides, Lemonade stand photo booth, MORE! Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

🍋 Come join us for a lemonade themed party!! Bring your swimsuits for our waterslides, we’ll have homemade lemonade for sale, lemonade snow cones, a cute decorated lemonade stand for the kids to...