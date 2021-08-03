Phillips calendar: Coming events

(PHILLIPS, WI) Live events are lining up on the Phillips calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Phillips:

COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children age 12 and older Park Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 98 Sherry Ave, Park Falls, WI

Marshfield Children's is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic for children age 12 and older. You do not need to be a Marshfield Children's patient. Identification is helpful during...

Women's Bible Study Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: W6880 Liberty Ln, Phillips, WI

The Bait of Satan 2nd and 4th Sunday every month

Outdoor Vendor Event! Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Trinity Dr, Phillips, WI

Outdoor Vendor Event! at Rocky Road Boutique-Phillips, 100 Trinity Dr, Phillips, WI 54555, Phillips, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 09:00 am to 02:00 pm

Family Summer Day Park Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: W7326 Boyer Rd, Park Falls, WI

This event is still subject to a date change. Join us for outdoor, water fun for all ages and all people. There will be snacks, games, and time together!

Fall Into Christmas - Creative Craft and Art Retreat At Palmquist Farm WI Brantwood, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: N5136 River Rd, Brantwood, WI

Getaway for a weekend stay at Palmquist Farm for Christmas and Fall Crafts! All inclusive weekend includes all crafts, food and lodging.