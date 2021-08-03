Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phillips, WI

Phillips calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Phillips News Alert
Phillips News Alert
 5 days ago

(PHILLIPS, WI) Live events are lining up on the Phillips calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Phillips:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i27N8_0bGR0MGG00

COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children age 12 and older

Park Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 98 Sherry Ave, Park Falls, WI

Marshfield Children's is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic for children age 12 and older. You do not need to be a Marshfield Children's patient. Identification is helpful during...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLrNr_0bGR0MGG00

Women's Bible Study

Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: W6880 Liberty Ln, Phillips, WI

The Bait of Satan 2nd and 4th Sunday every month

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vt3Om_0bGR0MGG00

Outdoor Vendor Event!

Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Trinity Dr, Phillips, WI

Outdoor Vendor Event! at Rocky Road Boutique-Phillips, 100 Trinity Dr, Phillips, WI 54555, Phillips, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 09:00 am to 02:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xTz06_0bGR0MGG00

Family Summer Day

Park Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: W7326 Boyer Rd, Park Falls, WI

This event is still subject to a date change. Join us for outdoor, water fun for all ages and all people. There will be snacks, games, and time together!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L31ov_0bGR0MGG00

Fall Into Christmas - Creative Craft and Art Retreat At Palmquist Farm WI

Brantwood, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: N5136 River Rd, Brantwood, WI

Getaway for a weekend stay at Palmquist Farm for Christmas and Fall Crafts! All inclusive weekend includes all crafts, food and lodging.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Phillips News Alert

Phillips News Alert

Phillips, WI
24
Followers
182
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Phillips News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi Marshfield Children#Trinity Dr#Sun Nov 11#Fall Crafts
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Falls, WI
City
Brantwood, WI
City
Phillips, WI
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy