Linn events coming up

(LINN, MO) Live events are lining up on the Linn calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Linn area:

Cioppino Party Bland, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1132 Brick Church Road, County Road 406, Bland, MO

Enjoy San Francisco's traditional fisherman's stew with sourdough and salad; a gourmet's delight! Acoustic guitar by Craig Newmannan. Reservations required by September 1. Space limited! Guests of...

Afternoon Music Bland, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1132 Brick Church Road, County Road 406, Bland, MO

A Wenwood favorite, Mick Byrd is a little folk/rock, country and blues. His "songs reach into your soul. . ." Enjoy a beautiful autumn afternoon of music in the pavilion with acoustic guitarist...

Wine and Design Westphalia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Wapiti Trail, Westphalia, MO 65085

Live music by the Osage Angels, Attendance Prizes, Wine Sampling and Arts and Crafts for grown-ups!

Harvest Home Festival Bland, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1132 Brick Church Road, County Road 406, Bland, MO

Festival and Homebrew & Wine Contest. Guests will judge their favorite homebrews and wines! Music, food stands, and artist demonstrations! Proceeds to benefit Earth's Classroom, and environmental...

Linn Knights of Columbus Meeting Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The Linn Knights of Columbus meets on the first Tuesday of the Month in Notre Dame Basement after the 6:30pm Mass (around 7pm).

