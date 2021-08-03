Cancel
Linn, MO

Linn events coming up

Posted by 
Linn Dispatch
Linn Dispatch
 5 days ago

(LINN, MO) Live events are lining up on the Linn calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Linn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpf6j_0bGR09s400

Cioppino Party

Bland, MO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1132 Brick Church Road, County Road 406, Bland, MO

Enjoy San Francisco's traditional fisherman's stew with sourdough and salad; a gourmet's delight! Acoustic guitar by Craig Newmannan. Reservations required by September 1. Space limited! Guests of...

Learn More

Afternoon Music

Bland, MO

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1132 Brick Church Road, County Road 406, Bland, MO

A Wenwood favorite, Mick Byrd is a little folk/rock, country and blues. His "songs reach into your soul. . ." Enjoy a beautiful autumn afternoon of music in the pavilion with acoustic guitarist...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPIX4_0bGR09s400

Wine and Design

Westphalia, MO

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Wapiti Trail, Westphalia, MO 65085

Live music by the Osage Angels, Attendance Prizes, Wine Sampling and Arts and Crafts for grown-ups!

Learn More

Harvest Home Festival

Bland, MO

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1132 Brick Church Road, County Road 406, Bland, MO

Festival and Homebrew & Wine Contest. Guests will judge their favorite homebrews and wines! Music, food stands, and artist demonstrations! Proceeds to benefit Earth's Classroom, and environmental...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xujGQ_0bGR09s400

Linn Knights of Columbus Meeting

Linn, MO

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The Linn Knights of Columbus meets on the first Tuesday of the Month in Notre Dame Basement after the 6:30pm Mass (around 7pm).\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

Linn Dispatch

Linn Dispatch

Linn, MO
ABOUT

With Linn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

