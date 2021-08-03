Oneill calendar: What's coming up

(ONEILL, NE) Oneill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Oneill area:

Sip & Paint Jar Party Oneill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 409 East Adams Street, O'Neill, NE 68763

Bring your own jar of alcohol or beverage of choice. We will provide jars of paint and alcohol inks for you to kick back and have fun.

WW2 Training Camp Verdigre, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

training camp for preparation for Rockford Illinois event the following weekend

Creighton WIC & Imms Clinic Creighton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Denise Howe plays the Main Spot! Verdigre, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 S Main St, Verdigre, NE

Come on out to the Main Spot in Verdigre Nebraska on Saturday August 7th for food and live music by Denise Howe. Denise will be playing a variety of your favorite songs.

Speaker: Mr. Matt Iniss — Creighton Community Radio Creighton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Mr. Matt Iniss who recently spoke at Faith, Hope and Love Church will be in O'Neill on July 29th from 6:30 - 8:00PM at the K of C Hall. He will be exposing the truth regarding the Nebraska...