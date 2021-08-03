What’s up Connell: Local events calendar

(CONNELL, WA) Connell is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Connell:

Night Market Othello, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 335 S Broadway Ave, Othello, WA

Night Market Come join us as we kick off our first ever night market on Tuesday, July 6th with a beer tasting! We will be hosting these events once a week during the summer. Come see local...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Pasco, WA 99301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Pasco Farmers Market Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 101-147 S 4th Ave, Pasco, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: Corner of South 4th Avenue and West Columbia Street

Beer Yoga @ Sage Brewing Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 8425 Chapel Hill Blvd, Ste 102B, Pascl, WA 99301

A one hour Beginner friendly, fun Yoga with Beer provided by Sage Brewing.

Kitchen Takeover by Blacky's Smoken' Sweet Othello, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 335 S Broadway Ave, Othello, WA

The Kitchen Takeover is back! We also have a new BBQ vendor in town. What better way to promote their business than invite them to come and run the show at Ironworks! We will have yummy BBQ by...