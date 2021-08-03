Cancel
Connell, WA

What’s up Connell: Local events calendar

Connell News Flash
Connell News Flash
(CONNELL, WA) Connell is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Connell:

Night Market

Othello, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 335 S Broadway Ave, Othello, WA

Night Market Come join us as we kick off our first ever night market on Tuesday, July 6th with a beer tasting! We will be hosting these events once a week during the summer. Come see local...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Pasco, WA 99301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Pasco Farmers Market

Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 101-147 S 4th Ave, Pasco, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: Corner of South 4th Avenue and West Columbia Street

Beer Yoga @ Sage Brewing

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 8425 Chapel Hill Blvd, Ste 102B, Pascl, WA 99301

A one hour Beginner friendly, fun Yoga with Beer provided by Sage Brewing.

Kitchen Takeover by Blacky's Smoken' Sweet

Othello, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 335 S Broadway Ave, Othello, WA

The Kitchen Takeover is back! We also have a new BBQ vendor in town. What better way to promote their business than invite them to come and run the show at Ironworks! We will have yummy BBQ by...

Connell News Flash

ABOUT

With Connell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

