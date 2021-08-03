What’s up Connell: Local events calendar
(CONNELL, WA) Connell is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Connell:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 335 S Broadway Ave, Othello, WA
Night Market Come join us as we kick off our first ever night market on Tuesday, July 6th with a beer tasting! We will be hosting these events once a week during the summer. Come see local...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Pasco, WA 99301
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: 101-147 S 4th Ave, Pasco, WA
Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: Corner of South 4th Avenue and West Columbia Street
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 8425 Chapel Hill Blvd, Ste 102B, Pascl, WA 99301
A one hour Beginner friendly, fun Yoga with Beer provided by Sage Brewing.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 335 S Broadway Ave, Othello, WA
The Kitchen Takeover is back! We also have a new BBQ vendor in town. What better way to promote their business than invite them to come and run the show at Ironworks! We will have yummy BBQ by...
