For the first time in six years and just the third time in the Fran McCaffery era, the Iowa Hawkeyes had a player drafted in Thursday night’s NBA Draft. After having a total of six players drafted in the ‘90s, including a pair of first rounders in Acie Earl and Ricky Davis, the Hawkeyes have had just three players selected in the NBA Draft entering 2021 with Aaron White being the most recent in 2015 (though Tyler Cook and Jarrod Uthoff have since signed UDFA deals). On Thursday evening, Joe Wieskamp made it four as he was selected 54th overall by the San Antonio Spurs.