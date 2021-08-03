Eagar calendar: Events coming up
(EAGAR, AZ) Live events are coming to Eagar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eagar:
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 22 W 2nd St, Eagar, AZ
Beginning in Eagar, the parade is held the first Saturday evening in December, and celebrates the joy of the season, culminating in a visit from Santa Claus.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 12 County Road 2061, Alpine, AZ
“Have Gems Will Travel” Enjoy Vendors, Music, & Door Prizes at the Alpine Community Center.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 5549 AZ-260, Lakeside, AZ
10 Years of Healing at The Truck Stop, 5533 WHITE MOUNTAIN BLVD | LAKESIDE, AZ 85929, Show Low, AZ 85929, Lakeside, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1915 S Penrod Ln, Pinetop, AZ
For The Love of Quilts Show Thursday, August 12, 2021 hr div
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 1501 W White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ
We are so excited about this brand new market that will focus on micro-businesses offering the highest quality farm, garden & a plethora of 5 star prepared foods as well as the finest arts & craft...
