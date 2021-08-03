Cancel
Butler, GA

Live events Butler — what’s coming up

Butler Bulletin
Butler Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BUTLER, GA) Live events are lining up on the Butler calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Butler:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfmly_0bGQzqEZ00

Saturday Morning Mindfulness

Roberta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 3390 Avera Road, Roberta, GA 31078

We will spend our time out in the field with the horses experiencing being present in the here and now.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05if1g_0bGQzqEZ00

For My Life Retreat®: August 23-27, 2021

Thomaston, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:59 AM

Address: 4178 Crest Hwy, Thomaston, GA

Over 40,000 people have attended For My Life over the years and our loving and highly-trained team are ready to […]

Learn More

Walk Out® Workshop: August 30 – September 3, 2021

Thomaston, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:59 AM

Address: 4178 Crest Hwy, Thomaston, GA

After For My Life®, the next step is the Walk Out Workshop. The term walkout refers to the journey of walking […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dArpO_0bGQzqEZ00

Georgia Lineman’s Rodeo

Fort Valley, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 281 Hope Entrance Rd, Fort Valley, GA

The Georgia Lineman’s Rodeo will be held on Saturday, September 11th, 2021 in Fort Valley, Georgia. This Fort Valley rodeo is held at Camp John Hope. The Rodeo is a demonstration of lineworker...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUEDt_0bGQzqEZ00

Fort Valley State University Dekalb Alumni Virtual Jazz Scholarship Brunch

Fort Valley, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1005 State University Dr, Fort Valley, GA

Join the Fort Valley State University DeKalb Alumni Chapter in raising funds to assist deserving students in furthering their education. About this event We will have special guest videos...

Learn More

Comments / 0

