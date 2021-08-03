Live events West Point — what’s coming up

(WEST POINT, NE) Live events are coming to West Point.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Point:

Demolition Derby Dodge, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 140 N Oak St, Dodge, NE

Second Sunday - Held yearly in Dodge since 1970 and averages 60 entries and 1,000 spectators.

Pilger's 19th Annual Sweet Corn & Hamburger Feed Pilger, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:01 PM

Address: 100 W 2nd St, Pilger, NE

Pilger's 19th Annual Sweet Corn and Hamburger Feed. 100% of the donations go directly to the Pilger Pool Fund. Fresh grilled burgers and delicious local sweet corn. Held at Cooper Family Community...

Kim Eames West Point, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 540 E Washington St, West Point, NE

Kim enjoys playing music that ranges from the last seven decades. After singing professionally for 33 years, Kim still loves performing and looks forward to the next 33 years!

PCH Infant Education Classes Pender, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 100 Hospital Dr, Pender, NE

Pender Community Hospital offers free infant educational classes to those that deliver at PCH! The three-course series focuses on childbirth, baby care, and breastfeeding. Classes take place at...

Oakland WIC & Imms Clinic Oakland, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 401 N Oakland Ave, Oakland, NE

