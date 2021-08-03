Cancel
Falls City, NE

Events on the Falls City calendar

Posted by 
Falls City Daily
 5 days ago

(FALLS CITY, NE) Falls City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Falls City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WpWOw_0bGQzflo00

Falls City Volunteer Ambulance Squad 4th Annual Spaghetti Dinner

Falls City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 312 W 17th St, Falls City, NE

Come join us for great food and a night of fun to raise funds for a new ambulance and much needed equipment!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNjml_0bGQzflo00

Black Powder Demonstrations

Shubert, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 65296 720 Rd, Shubert, NE

First Weekend - Rendezvous and other activities. Sat & Sun 9am-6pm. Monday, 9am to 1pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IG865_0bGQzflo00

Craig Reunites II

Craig, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Craig Reunites, July 10th. POSTPONED TO SATURDAY ,AUGUST 7 Craig Levee Committee is holding year two of Craig Reunites! Come enjoy the festivities! Festivities include: ~Parade 10am (registration...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjNjh_0bGQzflo00

Smokin on the Bricks

Falls City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1417 Stone St, Falls City, NE

Save the date for Smokin’ on the Bricks! Annual BBQ Cookoff, Live Entertainment, Cornhole Tournament

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZuUJ_0bGQzflo00

Registration Pool Party

Hiawatha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 E Iowa St, Hiawatha, KS

Bring the whole family out to the Hiawatha Aquatic Park to register your Kinder through 4th grade kiddos for Breakout Kids Club. Snacks & Drinks provided. No concessions. We go live and in-person...

Falls City Daily

Falls City, NE
With Falls City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

