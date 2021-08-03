Events on the Falls City calendar

(FALLS CITY, NE) Falls City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Falls City:

Falls City Volunteer Ambulance Squad 4th Annual Spaghetti Dinner Falls City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 312 W 17th St, Falls City, NE

Come join us for great food and a night of fun to raise funds for a new ambulance and much needed equipment!

Black Powder Demonstrations Shubert, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 65296 720 Rd, Shubert, NE

First Weekend - Rendezvous and other activities. Sat & Sun 9am-6pm. Monday, 9am to 1pm.

Craig Reunites II Craig, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Craig Reunites, July 10th. POSTPONED TO SATURDAY ,AUGUST 7 Craig Levee Committee is holding year two of Craig Reunites! Come enjoy the festivities! Festivities include: ~Parade 10am (registration...

Smokin on the Bricks Falls City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1417 Stone St, Falls City, NE

Save the date for Smokin’ on the Bricks! Annual BBQ Cookoff, Live Entertainment, Cornhole Tournament

Registration Pool Party Hiawatha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 E Iowa St, Hiawatha, KS

Bring the whole family out to the Hiawatha Aquatic Park to register your Kinder through 4th grade kiddos for Breakout Kids Club. Snacks & Drinks provided. No concessions. We go live and in-person...