Sutton, WV

Live events Sutton — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Sutton News Beat
 5 days ago

(SUTTON, WV) Live events are coming to Sutton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sutton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Sw26_0bGQzKQf00

John Bolton & Desperado Band

Gassaway, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 258 Parsons Dr, Gassaway, WV

Live Country Band Also check out other Music Events in Gassaway , Entertainment Events in Gassaway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3Saw_0bGQzKQf00

Haymond House Ghost Hunt

Sutton, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 110 S Stonewall St, Sutton, WV 26601

Our Ghost Hunts at the Haymond House located in downtown Sutton, West Virginia are not for the faint of heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZASLm_0bGQzKQf00

Pony Rides at The Safety Fair

Sutton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 685 Days Dr, Sutton, WV

We are very proud to take part again in the Second annual Braxtom County Emergency Services Safety Fair. This year we will offer pony rides and basic horse safety instructions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MH5QI_0bGQzKQf00

Holly River Programs and Activities

Hacker Valley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 680 State Park Rd, Hacker Valley, WV

Naturalist Jane invites youth, family, and friends to participate in planned activities and programs at Holly River State Park. Participation is free and open to the public. Thursday, August 5...

Irish Road Bowling

Hacker Valley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 680 State Park Rd, Hacker Valley, WV

Beginning in the 1600’s, it enjoyed present day by all ages. How many rolls do you need to get to the end? Learn more about Irish Road Bowling at Holly River.\n

Sutton News Beat

Sutton, WV
ABOUT

With Sutton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

