Coming soon: Galivants Ferry events
(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) Galivants Ferry has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Galivants Ferry:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 1007 Elm St, Aynor, SC
Students, teachers & staff are invited to bring your personal backpack, planner or apron. We will pray a special blessing over the 2021/2022 school year.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 401 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Marion, SC 29571
August 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM - Door Of Hope Christian Church Morning Worship Service
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 229 N Main St, Marion, SC
The Historic Marion Revitalization Association Farmers Market is open on the 1st and 3rd Saturday, March through November.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 1328 N Main St, Marion, SC 29571
A drive up no-cost diaper bundle distribution for expecting parents and parents of babies 0-3yr. MARION SC COUNTY PARENTS ONLY.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1205 S Main St, Marion, SC
The Marion (SC) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Carvers Bay (Hemingway, SC) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 6p.
