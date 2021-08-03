Cancel
Galivants Ferry, SC

Coming soon: Galivants Ferry events

Galivants Ferry News Watch
 5 days ago

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) Galivants Ferry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Galivants Ferry:

Blessing of the Backpacks

Aynor, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1007 Elm St, Aynor, SC

Students, teachers & staff are invited to bring your personal backpack, planner or apron. We will pray a special blessing over the 2021/2022 school year.

11:00 AM - DHCC SUNDAY MORNING WORSHIP SERVICE

Marion, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 401 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Marion, SC 29571

August 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM - Door Of Hope Christian Church Morning Worship Service

HMRA Farmers Market

Marion, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 229 N Main St, Marion, SC

The Historic Marion Revitalization Association Farmers Market is open on the 1st and 3rd Saturday, March through November.

Diaper Day GiveAway Tour~ Marion County SC

Marion, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1328 N Main St, Marion, SC 29571

A drive up no-cost diaper bundle distribution for expecting parents and parents of babies 0-3yr. MARION SC COUNTY PARENTS ONLY.

Carvers Bay Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Marion

Marion, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1205 S Main St, Marion, SC

The Marion (SC) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Carvers Bay (Hemingway, SC) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 6p.

Galivants Ferry News Watch

Galivants Ferry, SC
With Galivants Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

