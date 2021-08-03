Coming soon: Galivants Ferry events

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) Galivants Ferry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Galivants Ferry:

Blessing of the Backpacks Aynor, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1007 Elm St, Aynor, SC

Students, teachers & staff are invited to bring your personal backpack, planner or apron. We will pray a special blessing over the 2021/2022 school year.

11:00 AM - DHCC SUNDAY MORNING WORSHIP SERVICE Marion, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 401 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Marion, SC 29571

August 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM - Door Of Hope Christian Church Morning Worship Service

HMRA Farmers Market Marion, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 229 N Main St, Marion, SC

The Historic Marion Revitalization Association Farmers Market is open on the 1st and 3rd Saturday, March through November.

Diaper Day GiveAway Tour~ Marion County SC Marion, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1328 N Main St, Marion, SC 29571

A drive up no-cost diaper bundle distribution for expecting parents and parents of babies 0-3yr. MARION SC COUNTY PARENTS ONLY.

Carvers Bay Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Marion Marion, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1205 S Main St, Marion, SC

The Marion (SC) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Carvers Bay (Hemingway, SC) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 6p.