Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seward Updates

Live events Seward — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Seward Updates
Seward Updates
 5 days ago

(SEWARD, AK) Live events are coming to Seward.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seward:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfY0X_0bGQzE8J00

Run For Fun Cruise Tours Alaska Running Vacation 2021

Seward, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: Norwegian Jewel, Seward, AK 99664

Join the RFFC as we partner with the Anchorage Marathon next August 2021 before departing for an 8 day Alaskan Running Cruise Vacation

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oo7I1_0bGQzE8J00

Edge of the West plays Gwin's Lodge

Cooper Landing, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 14865 Sterling Hwy, Cooper Landing, AK

Edge of the West plays Gwin's Lodge in Cooper Landing on Friday 8/6/21 at 8pm. Great stop off for anyone en route to Salmonfest Saturday! You may also like the following events from Edge of the West

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmPXU_0bGQzE8J00

Brenda Ballou @ FTT (First Friday)

Seward, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 1313 4th Ave, Seward, AK

Join Forests, Tides & Treasures during Seward's First Friday Art Walk, in collaboration with Seward Chamber of Commerce and Seward Arts Council. Our August 2021 Artist is Brenda Ballou - a Seward...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQEgQ_0bGQzE8J00

Seward Silver Salmon Derby

Seward, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1300 4th Ave, Seward, AK

Join us in Seward for one of Alaska’s largest and oldest fishing derbies! Visit Seward for a chance to win prizes every day of the Derby. Daily Prizes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tN5tD_0bGQzE8J00

2021 Reunion

Seward, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2305 Dimond Blvd, Seward, AK

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, SHANGHAI, CHINASEPT 24 – 26, 2021 – Seward, Alaska This year’s China Post 1 Reunion will

Learn More

Comments / 0

Seward Updates

Seward Updates

Seward, AK
4
Followers
75
Post
459
Views
ABOUT

With Seward Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Norwegian#Rffc#Alaskan#Join Forests#Tides Treasures#Seward Arts Council#Ak American Legion Post 1#China Post 1 Reunion
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy