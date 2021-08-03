Live events Seward — what’s coming up

(SEWARD, AK) Live events are coming to Seward.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seward:

Run For Fun Cruise Tours Alaska Running Vacation 2021 Seward, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: Norwegian Jewel, Seward, AK 99664

Join the RFFC as we partner with the Anchorage Marathon next August 2021 before departing for an 8 day Alaskan Running Cruise Vacation

Edge of the West plays Gwin's Lodge Cooper Landing, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 14865 Sterling Hwy, Cooper Landing, AK

Edge of the West plays Gwin's Lodge in Cooper Landing on Friday 8/6/21 at 8pm. Great stop off for anyone en route to Salmonfest Saturday! You may also like the following events from Edge of the West

Brenda Ballou @ FTT (First Friday) Seward, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 1313 4th Ave, Seward, AK

Join Forests, Tides & Treasures during Seward's First Friday Art Walk, in collaboration with Seward Chamber of Commerce and Seward Arts Council. Our August 2021 Artist is Brenda Ballou - a Seward...

Seward Silver Salmon Derby Seward, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1300 4th Ave, Seward, AK

Join us in Seward for one of Alaska’s largest and oldest fishing derbies! Visit Seward for a chance to win prizes every day of the Derby. Daily Prizes...

2021 Reunion Seward, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2305 Dimond Blvd, Seward, AK

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, SHANGHAI, CHINASEPT 24 – 26, 2021 – Seward, Alaska This year’s China Post 1 Reunion will