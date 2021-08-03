Cancel
Corning, AR

Corning events coming soon

Posted by 
Corning Journal
Corning Journal
 5 days ago

(CORNING, AR) Live events are lining up on the Corning calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Corning area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLpAV_0bGQzBU800

Randolph County Fair Pocahontas

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2204 N Thomasville St, Pocahontas, AR

Since 1915, features fun for the entire family including commercial vendors selling their wares, a wide variety of food, attractions and musical entertainment will follow the parade.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RX4yX_0bGQzBU800

Marj Hedstrom - Artist Reception

Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 101 Washington St, Doniphan, MO

Marj Hedstrom - Artist Reception is on Facebook. To connect with Marj Hedstrom - Artist Reception, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4cHG_0bGQzBU800

Always Patsy Cline

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 302 N Marr St, Pocahontas, AR

Always Patsy Cline is a play that tells the true story of the unlikely friendship between country singer Patsy Cline and a Houston, Texas housewife named Louise Seger. After meeting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spwdu_0bGQzBU800

UCI Artistic Cycling World Cup Final 2021

Rector, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Untere Bachstraße 135, 72461 Albstadt

Erlebe die Weltspitze des Kunstradsports live beim Weltcup Finale 2021 in Albstadt.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZIvF_0bGQzBU800

Annual Rector Labor Day Picnic

Rector, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Rector Labor Day Picnic begins with a parade at 9 a.m. and moves to the Memorial Park. Talent shows, beauty pageants, political speeches, carnival rides, games, and BBQ.

Learn More

Corning Journal

Corning Journal

Corning, AR
With Corning Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

