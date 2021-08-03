Corning events coming soon

(CORNING, AR) Live events are lining up on the Corning calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Corning area:

Randolph County Fair Pocahontas Pocahontas, AR

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2204 N Thomasville St, Pocahontas, AR

Since 1915, features fun for the entire family including commercial vendors selling their wares, a wide variety of food, attractions and musical entertainment will follow the parade.

Marj Hedstrom - Artist Reception Doniphan, MO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 101 Washington St, Doniphan, MO

Marj Hedstrom - Artist Reception is on Facebook. To connect with Marj Hedstrom - Artist Reception, join Facebook today.

Always Patsy Cline Pocahontas, AR

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 302 N Marr St, Pocahontas, AR

Always Patsy Cline is a play that tells the true story of the unlikely friendship between country singer Patsy Cline and a Houston, Texas housewife named Louise Seger. After meeting...

UCI Artistic Cycling World Cup Final 2021 Rector, AR

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Untere Bachstraße 135, 72461 Albstadt

Erlebe die Weltspitze des Kunstradsports live beim Weltcup Finale 2021 in Albstadt.

Annual Rector Labor Day Picnic Rector, AR

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Rector Labor Day Picnic begins with a parade at 9 a.m. and moves to the Memorial Park. Talent shows, beauty pageants, political speeches, carnival rides, games, and BBQ.