Live events Charleston — what’s coming up

Tony Boyd Live Grenada, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 Green Street, Grenada, MS 38901

Tony is well known in North Mississippi, playing folk music on his guitar with maybe a little help from his harmonica.

Stretch & Flex Batesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 104 Panola Ave, Batesville, MS

Come enjoy a great class to help increase stretching, balance, and flexibility.

Yalobusha County CFA Meeting Coffeeville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Please join us at the Yalobusha County Extension Office in Coffeeville, MS for a talk on expectations for logging contractors. To RSVP, please contact the Yalobusha County Extension Office at...

Sunday School Batesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 104 Panola Ave, Batesville, MS

An event every week that begins at 9:00 am on Sunday, repeating indefinitely span

Add it Up : Concert,Bike & Carshow Charleston, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Nelson Drive, Charleston, MS 38921

Bigcuzsolo presents Add it Up with Star performer BankRoll Freddie an a host of other performers.Bikes Cars bring em out let’s add it up.