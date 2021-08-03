Live events Charleston — what’s coming up
(CHARLESTON, MS) Live events are coming to Charleston.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charleston:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 120 Green Street, Grenada, MS 38901
Tony is well known in North Mississippi, playing folk music on his guitar with maybe a little help from his harmonica.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Address: 104 Panola Ave, Batesville, MS
Come enjoy a great class to help increase stretching, balance, and flexibility.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Please join us at the Yalobusha County Extension Office in Coffeeville, MS for a talk on expectations for logging contractors. To RSVP, please contact the Yalobusha County Extension Office at...
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM
Address: 104 Panola Ave, Batesville, MS
An event every week that begins at 9:00 am on Sunday, repeating indefinitely span
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: Nelson Drive, Charleston, MS 38921
Bigcuzsolo presents Add it Up with Star performer BankRoll Freddie an a host of other performers.Bikes Cars bring em out let’s add it up.
Comments / 0