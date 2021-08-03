Cancel
Charleston, MS

Live events Charleston — what’s coming up

Charleston News Beat
Charleston News Beat
 5 days ago

(CHARLESTON, MS) Live events are coming to Charleston.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charleston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHy4W_0bGQz5H100

Tony Boyd Live

Grenada, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 Green Street, Grenada, MS 38901

Tony is well known in North Mississippi, playing folk music on his guitar with maybe a little help from his harmonica.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ED5Hq_0bGQz5H100

Stretch & Flex

Batesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 104 Panola Ave, Batesville, MS

Come enjoy a great class to help increase stretching, balance, and flexibility.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ioElc_0bGQz5H100

Yalobusha County CFA Meeting

Coffeeville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Please join us at the Yalobusha County Extension Office in Coffeeville, MS for a talk on expectations for logging contractors. To RSVP, please contact the Yalobusha County Extension Office at...

Learn More

Sunday School

Batesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 104 Panola Ave, Batesville, MS

An event every week that begins at 9:00 am on Sunday, repeating indefinitely span

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPpDG_0bGQz5H100

Add it Up : Concert,Bike & Carshow

Charleston, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Nelson Drive, Charleston, MS 38921

Bigcuzsolo presents Add it Up with Star performer BankRoll Freddie an a host of other performers.Bikes Cars bring em out let’s add it up.

Learn More

Comments / 0

