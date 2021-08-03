Events on the Hinckley calendar

(HINCKLEY, MN) Live events are lining up on the Hinckley calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hinckley area:

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Junior Age Boys Camp. "Mixed" means there will be Battalion campers present at the same time, but in a separate program and housing.

MWHA MN Celebration Hinckley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 35736 Hinckley Rd, Hinckley, MN

MWHA MN Celebration er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við MWHA MN Celebration, kom á Facebook nú.

Senior Dining Frozen Meal Distribution: Hinckley Hinckley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 198 Dunn Ave N #100, Hinckley, MN

Catholic Charities Senior Dining is participating in a public food distribution of frozen meals for seniors 60+ on Friday, August 6, from 10 to 11:30 am at the Hinckley Community Center in...

Northern Lights Versatility Ranch Horse Association Hinckley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 35736 Hinckley Rd, Hinckley, MN

Event Date: 8/28/2021 Show Type: HS Club/Event: Northern Lights Versatility Ranch Horse Association Location: Double F Arena Time: 08:00 AM City: 35736 Hinckley Road Hinckley, MN 55037 Judge: Non...

Filmore Hinckley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 777 Lady Luck Dr, Hinckley, MN

Filmore takes the stage at the Grand Casino Hinkley in Minnesota