Sisseton calendar: Coming events

(SISSETON, SD) Live events are coming to Sisseton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sisseton:

Movie Night Graceville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:45 PM

Address: Graceville Community Building, 415 Studdart Ave, Graceville, MN

Movie night will be held indoors at the community building. We had to make some changes from last month. It will not be dark enough for us to start our movies at 9 pm and we don't want to go much...

Book Talk: Never Let Go by Award-winning Author Pamela Nowak Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 11907 434th Ave, Lake City, SD

Join us August 19th at 7pm for a talk with award-winning author and Worthington/Tracy native Pamela (Gieser) Nowak. Location: Fort Sisseton Historic State Park’s Library/Schoolhouse for an author...

HLA Varsity Football @ CGBHS Graceville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

The Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (Graceville, MN) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (Fergus Falls, MN) on Wednesday, October 20.

Graceville Chronic Pain and Illness Graceville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 115 W 2nd St, Graceville, MN

Graceville Chronic Pain and Illness Thursday – 7:00 to 8:00pm Essentia Health Holy Trinity Hospital Hospital Conference Room 115 Second Street West Graceville MN 56240 Wheelchair accessible...

Live Music at Snapper's Britton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 609 Main St, Britton, SD

Darren Beyer is coming back to Britton to kick off the Harvest Days celebration!! Come out to Snapper's Dry Bean for some live music and cold drinks!!! Also check out other Music Events in Britton...