Telluride, CO

Events on the Telluride calendar

Telluride News Alert
 5 days ago

(TELLURIDE, CO) Telluride is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Telluride:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLW80_0bGQz1k700

TINY CONCERT SERIES: SOL CHASE

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 S Fir St, Telluride, CO

Join us at the Transfer Warehouse for a night of live music! “At age 6, Sol moved to Colorado, where he promptly bluffed his way onto the Telluride Bluegrass main stage. He picked up the mandolin...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3my26I_0bGQz1k700

NA Meetings

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Telluride, a former Victorian mining town in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, is set in a box canyon amid forested peaks at the base of a popular ski-and-golf resort. Inhabitants of Telluride who are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t08D5_0bGQz1k700

Lone Tree Cemetery Tour

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Cemeteries can tell us a lot about our communities and Lone Tree Cemetery is no exception.\nJoin the Museum for a unique look into Telluride history and the iconic people who lived, worked, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c4jxp_0bGQz1k700

Pinhead Punk Science — Telluride Arts District

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 135 W Pacific Ave, Telluride, CO

Bring your future scientist to the Transfer Warehouse this summer! Children participate in hands-on activities with Ph.D. scientists and STEM experts. Topics include chemistry demonstrations...

Re:Treat hOMe to Telluride - Adventure, trails and ales

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Explore all upcoming bullying events in Telluride, find information & tickets for upcoming bullying events happening in Telluride.

