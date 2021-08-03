Events on the Telluride calendar

(TELLURIDE, CO) Telluride is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Telluride:

TINY CONCERT SERIES: SOL CHASE Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 S Fir St, Telluride, CO

Join us at the Transfer Warehouse for a night of live music! “At age 6, Sol moved to Colorado, where he promptly bluffed his way onto the Telluride Bluegrass main stage. He picked up the mandolin...

NA Meetings Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Telluride, a former Victorian mining town in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, is set in a box canyon amid forested peaks at the base of a popular ski-and-golf resort. Inhabitants of Telluride who are...

Lone Tree Cemetery Tour Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Cemeteries can tell us a lot about our communities and Lone Tree Cemetery is no exception.

Join the Museum for a unique look into Telluride history and the iconic people who lived, worked, and...

Pinhead Punk Science — Telluride Arts District Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 135 W Pacific Ave, Telluride, CO

Bring your future scientist to the Transfer Warehouse this summer! Children participate in hands-on activities with Ph.D. scientists and STEM experts. Topics include chemistry demonstrations...

Re:Treat hOMe to Telluride - Adventure, trails and ales Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

