Scott City calendar: What's coming up

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Scott City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Scott City:

Annual Community Mexican Fiesta Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 801 Campus Dr, Garden City, KS

The Mexican heritage that helps shape Garden City’s unique culture draws a special notice during the annual community event "Fiesta". Celebrating over 90 years, the Garden City Fiesta is the...

Sunflower Futurity Scott City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 823 Main St, Scott City, KS

The Sunflower Futurity & Derby is held every fall at the SC Indoor. It features a Futurity barrel races for horses 4-5 years old & a Derby for horses 6-7 plus an Open Barrel Race, Seniors Barrel...

Golfing For Grants Leoti, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 278 KS-96, Leoti, KS

The Scott Community Foundation will host the 7th annual Golfing for Grants Golf Tournament on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Scott Community Golf Course to raise funds for non-profit...

SC Tri-Yak-a-thon Scott City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 W Scott Lake Dr, Scott City, KS

This leg of the Southwest KS TRI-fecta Series will be held on Saturday Aug. 14 @ Historic Lake Scott State Park located about 14 miles North of Scott City. Registration will begin at 7:15 a.m...

Longhorn Plunge Holcomb, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 106 Wiley St, Holcomb, KS

Join HRC for the messiest obstacle course for incoming 3rd-6th grade kids! Run the 1/2 mile course while navigating 8 obstacles.