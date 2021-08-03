Cotulla events calendar

(COTULLA, TX) Cotulla has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cotulla:

Long Range Precision II Course Pearsall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 2140 FM1582, Pearsall, TX

The LRPR-II is a 3 day "advanced" precision course for those with experience in long range precision. LRPR-II continues to build the foundation of Precision Marksmanship Fundamentals used in...

Seniors to pick-up Class Schedules Cotulla, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1034 TX-97, Cotulla, TX

CHS Class schedules will be available on the following dates and times. You must be registered in order to pick up your class schedule. Seniors can pick up class schedules on Tuesday, August 3...

IPRC - August Precision Rifle Club Match Pearsall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2140 FM1582, Pearsall, TX

It will consist of at least 7 stages of fire. Targets may range in distance from 200-1245 yards. Lunch will be served for all preregistered competitors. PAID DAY OF MATCH: Match fee = $50 - 7...

Introduction to Precision Rifle Shooting (IPR) Pearsall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2140 FM1582, Pearsall, TX

The IPR course is a one day course that covers the basics fundamentals of this discipline. From the all gear and ancillary equipment selection to the introduction of ballistics and the effects of...

New Member Safety Orientation Course Pearsall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 2140 FM1582, Pearsall, TX

This is the required course for all “New” members prior to access to the Complex. Cost $150 Register for this course date on the ticket link below.