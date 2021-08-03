Live events coming up in Deer River

(DEER RIVER, MN) Deer River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Deer River area:

Half Marathon Relay Cohasset, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 25570 Katherine Ave, Cohasset, MN

REGISTER HERE REGISTER BY AUGUST 1ST TO BE GUARANTEED A TSHIRT! The half marathon relay consists of TWO runners. The first runner will begin at the start line at Portage Park, while the second runn…

Grand Rapids Wednesday Noon AFG Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 520 N Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids, MN

Meeting both virtually and In-Person. Meeting ID: 213 384 460 pass-code: 677008 phone 929-205-6099 Questions? Contact: 218-999-4679.

Running the Rapids 2021 Cohasset, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Cohasset • 25570 Katherine Ave Cohasset , MN 55721 Organized by Running the Rapids span Save up to $10 on this event with ACTIVE Advantage! i

2nd Year Advanced Class Session 2 Deer River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 36105 MN-6, Deer River, MN

The advanced class is a 10-month course offered to a limited number of participants. Students meet once a month January through October for a 2 -hour class. Classes during the winter months...

Reif Education Theater Arts: The Quest to Save the Knave Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 720 NW Conifer Dr, Grand Rapids, MN

THANK YOU SPONSOR Little Red Riding Hood and the Storybook Mysteries: The Quest to Save the Knave Featuring area students in grades 3 – 12! The Quest to Save the Knave is the sequel to Little...