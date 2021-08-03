Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deer River, MN

Live events coming up in Deer River

Posted by 
Deer River Today
Deer River Today
 5 days ago

(DEER RIVER, MN) Deer River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Deer River area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkamZ_0bGQyxWH00

Half Marathon Relay

Cohasset, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 25570 Katherine Ave, Cohasset, MN

REGISTER HERE REGISTER BY AUGUST 1ST TO BE GUARANTEED A TSHIRT! The half marathon relay consists of TWO runners. The first runner will begin at the start line at Portage Park, while the second runn…

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11w839_0bGQyxWH00

Grand Rapids Wednesday Noon AFG

Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 520 N Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids, MN

Meeting both virtually and In-Person. Meeting ID: 213 384 460 pass-code: 677008 phone 929-205-6099 Questions? Contact: 218-999-4679.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yan9R_0bGQyxWH00

Running the Rapids 2021

Cohasset, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Cohasset • 25570 Katherine Ave Cohasset , MN 55721 Organized by Running the Rapids span Save up to $10 on this event with ACTIVE Advantage! i

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VffRr_0bGQyxWH00

2nd Year Advanced Class Session 2

Deer River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 36105 MN-6, Deer River, MN

The advanced class is a 10-month course offered to a limited number of participants. Students meet once a month January through October for a 2 -hour class. Classes during the winter months...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8Jpa_0bGQyxWH00

Reif Education Theater Arts: The Quest to Save the Knave

Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 720 NW Conifer Dr, Grand Rapids, MN

THANK YOU SPONSOR Little Red Riding Hood and the Storybook Mysteries: The Quest to Save the Knave Featuring area students in grades 3 – 12! The Quest to Save the Knave is the sequel to Little...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Deer River Today

Deer River Today

Deer River, MN
19
Followers
162
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deer River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Grand Rapids, MN
Grand Rapids, MN
Government
City
Deer River, MN
City
Cohasset, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy