Live events coming up in Deer River
(DEER RIVER, MN) Deer River has a full slate of live events coming up.
These events are coming up in the Deer River area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Address: 25570 Katherine Ave, Cohasset, MN
REGISTER HERE REGISTER BY AUGUST 1ST TO BE GUARANTEED A TSHIRT! The half marathon relay consists of TWO runners. The first runner will begin at the start line at Portage Park, while the second runn…
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 520 N Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids, MN
Meeting both virtually and In-Person. Meeting ID: 213 384 460 pass-code: 677008 phone 929-205-6099 Questions? Contact: 218-999-4679.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Cohasset • 25570 Katherine Ave Cohasset , MN 55721 Organized by Running the Rapids span Save up to $10 on this event with ACTIVE Advantage! i
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Address: 36105 MN-6, Deer River, MN
The advanced class is a 10-month course offered to a limited number of participants. Students meet once a month January through October for a 2 -hour class. Classes during the winter months...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 720 NW Conifer Dr, Grand Rapids, MN
THANK YOU SPONSOR Little Red Riding Hood and the Storybook Mysteries: The Quest to Save the Knave Featuring area students in grades 3 – 12! The Quest to Save the Knave is the sequel to Little...
