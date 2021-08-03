Cancel
Munising, MI

What’s up Munising: Local events calendar

Munising Post
 5 days ago

(MUNISING, MI) Munising has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Munising:

The Story Behind Their Clothes

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 145 W Spring St, Marquette, MI

The Marquette Regional History Center presents the Special Exhibit: The Story Behind Their Clothes April 26, 2021 – January 8, 2022 What do Yoopers wear? Yoopers have been pioneers, Victorian...

Quick Hit Mania – Christmas

Christmas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: N7761 Candy Cane Ln, Christmas, MI

Quick Hit Mania Kewadin Casino Christmas Mondays and Tuesdays | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Daily Prize Pool 25,000 Bonus Points Grand Prize Pool Over 130,000 CASH/Bonus Points

Munising Farmers' and Artisans' Market

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 355 Elm Ave, Munising, MI

Fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts - something for everyone. The Munising Farmers & Artisans Market accepts EBT-SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, Project FRESH, and Market FRESH. Also, fresh...

2021 Webelos Summer Camp – Camp Hiawatha

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: e6350 Doe Lake Rd, Munising, MI

Center for Scouting 2555 Northern Road Appleton, WI 54912 920-734-5705 920-734-1991 fax Monday-Friday 8:00 am-4:00 pm Appleton Scout Store 2555 Northern Road Appleton, WI 54912 920-831-9504...

Namaste For Another Round

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 501 S Lake St, Marquette, MI

Namaste For Another Round Hosted By Drifa Brewing Company. Event starts at Sat Aug 21 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Marquette., Join us for a 1 hour flow session at South Beach. Meet at Drifa...

