What’s up Munising: Local events calendar
(MUNISING, MI) Munising has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Munising:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 145 W Spring St, Marquette, MI
The Marquette Regional History Center presents the Special Exhibit: The Story Behind Their Clothes April 26, 2021 – January 8, 2022 What do Yoopers wear? Yoopers have been pioneers, Victorian...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: N7761 Candy Cane Ln, Christmas, MI
Quick Hit Mania Kewadin Casino Christmas Mondays and Tuesdays | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Daily Prize Pool 25,000 Bonus Points Grand Prize Pool Over 130,000 CASH/Bonus Points
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 355 Elm Ave, Munising, MI
Fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts - something for everyone. The Munising Farmers & Artisans Market accepts EBT-SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, Project FRESH, and Market FRESH. Also, fresh...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: e6350 Doe Lake Rd, Munising, MI
Center for Scouting 2555 Northern Road Appleton, WI 54912 920-734-5705 920-734-1991 fax Monday-Friday 8:00 am-4:00 pm Appleton Scout Store 2555 Northern Road Appleton, WI 54912 920-831-9504...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 501 S Lake St, Marquette, MI
Namaste For Another Round Hosted By Drifa Brewing Company. Event starts at Sat Aug 21 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Marquette., Join us for a 1 hour flow session at South Beach. Meet at Drifa...
