Ticonderoga events coming soon

(TICONDEROGA, NY) Ticonderoga is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ticonderoga:

Fifes & Drums Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 102 Fort Ti Rd, Ticonderoga, NY

Listen to stirring tunes that eased the drudgery of a long march, or the many calls that regulated activity in the fort. Explore how drumbeats, trilling fifes, and songs created an 18th-century...

Mountain Lake Services Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 609 New York 9N, Ticonderoga, NY

TGC is proud to host the annual Mountain Lake Services golf outing. Mountain Lake Services began in 1967 with 15 citizens who were concerned about the lack of support for people with developmental...

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 133-131, Montcalm St, Ticonderoga, NY

TACC Mission: To initiate and provide programs, services, and leadership which will enhance a cooperative business community and create a vibrant economy, making the Ticonderoga Area an...

Songs and S’Mores Night Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 64 Amherst Ave, Ticonderoga, NY

A free public event at St. Mary's School in Ticonderoga, NY! Bring a chair, bring your kids, roast marshmallows at the campfire and listen to music by yours truly! We'll go inside if it rains...

Specialty Tour: Beneath Fortress Walls Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 102 Fort Ti Rd, Ticonderoga, NY

Over 250 years ago, French soldiers dug, chiseled, and blasted their way into the very rock of the Ticonderoga peninsula to create a fortress to defend New France. Since the first construction...