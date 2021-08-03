Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marlette, MI

Marlette calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Marlette Bulletin
Marlette Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MARLETTE, MI) Marlette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marlette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yJE8_0bGQys6e00

Sanilac County 4H Fair

Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Open Class Horse Show in Horse Arena Small Animal Sweepstakes Large Animal Sweepstakes Talent Contest-Application on the website Carnival Begins 4-H Challenge

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036Y1T_0bGQys6e00

Live Music! with Keith Davison

Mayville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Come on out for some LIVE MUSIC, drinks & food. 🎶 🍺 🍔

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3B95_0bGQys6e00

Memorial service

Mayville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 6028 Lincoln St, Mayville, MI

Find the obituary of Ruth Ann Serven (1940 - 2021) from Caro, MI. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byVaa_0bGQys6e00

Kick 'Em Off to Kindergarten

North Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5298 Clear Lake Rd, North Branch, MI

It’s time for our Annual Kick 'Em Off to Kindergarten Pool Party! This year we are celebrating Dakota, Karter, Easton & Lincoln!!! Mr. Brian will be cooking hotdogs & chicken on the grill. Please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Du8if_0bGQys6e00

Free Family Movie Fun! - Minions

Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

The Sanilac Area Violence Elimination Council is proud to partner with The Firebird Theater to offer all Sanilac County families FREE SUMMER FUN! FREE FAMILY-FRIENDLY MOVIES DURING JULY & AUGUST...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Marlette Bulletin

Marlette Bulletin

Marlette, MI
23
Followers
201
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marlette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayville, MI
City
Marlette, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Lincoln, MI
City
Caro, MI
City
North Branch, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Horse#Cooking#Movies#Carnival Begins#Karter Easton Lincoln#The Firebird Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy