Marlette calendar: Events coming up

(MARLETTE, MI) Marlette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marlette:

Sanilac County 4H Fair Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Open Class Horse Show in Horse Arena Small Animal Sweepstakes Large Animal Sweepstakes Talent Contest-Application on the website Carnival Begins 4-H Challenge

Live Music! with Keith Davison Mayville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Come on out for some LIVE MUSIC, drinks & food. 🎶 🍺 🍔

Memorial service Mayville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 6028 Lincoln St, Mayville, MI

Find the obituary of Ruth Ann Serven (1940 - 2021) from Caro, MI. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Kick 'Em Off to Kindergarten North Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5298 Clear Lake Rd, North Branch, MI

It’s time for our Annual Kick 'Em Off to Kindergarten Pool Party! This year we are celebrating Dakota, Karter, Easton & Lincoln!!! Mr. Brian will be cooking hotdogs & chicken on the grill. Please...

Free Family Movie Fun! - Minions Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

The Sanilac Area Violence Elimination Council is proud to partner with The Firebird Theater to offer all Sanilac County families FREE SUMMER FUN! FREE FAMILY-FRIENDLY MOVIES DURING JULY & AUGUST...