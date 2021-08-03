Pinedale calendar: Events coming up
(PINEDALE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Pinedale calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pinedale:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 21 E Pine St, Pinedale, WY
The Great Quilting Adventure is a FREE EVENT of independent quilt shops. You will get to travel across the country from the comfort of you own home, and shop in your pajamas. August 23-28, 2021. J...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 630 Piney Dr, Big Piney, WY
Turn basic mason jars into funky hand-painted accent pieces. Learn the super easy technique of painting leopard print, and spend a fun afternoon with friends making these fun jars. This event is...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 101 E Hennick Street, Pinedale, WY 82941
Battle of the Badges charity game 2021. Flag Football between SCSO-WHP and SCUF-EMS. Proceeds to benefit Deputy Ty Huffmans cancer battle.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 425 W Magnolia St, Pinedale, WY
Wednesday Night Live at Rendezvous Pointe, 425 E Magnolia St, Pinedale, WY 82941, Pinedale, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 05:30 pm to 08:30 pm
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 19 E Pine St, Pinedale, WY
Season: Summer Market Hours: June 10 - September 2, 2021Thursdays, 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm Location: Court House Lawn
