Pinedale, WY

Pinedale calendar: Events coming up

Pinedale News Alert
 5 days ago

(PINEDALE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Pinedale calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pinedale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukVMC_0bGQyqLC00

Live Video for The Great Quilting Adventure

Pinedale, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 21 E Pine St, Pinedale, WY

The Great Quilting Adventure is a FREE EVENT of independent quilt shops. You will get to travel across the country from the comfort of you own home, and shop in your pajamas. August 23-28, 2021. J...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bwF04_0bGQyqLC00

DIY Leopard Print Mason Jars (Teen Craft)

Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 630 Piney Dr, Big Piney, WY

Turn basic mason jars into funky hand-painted accent pieces. Learn the super easy technique of painting leopard print, and spend a fun afternoon with friends making these fun jars. This event is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpotH_0bGQyqLC00

Battle of the Badges 2021

Pinedale, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 E Hennick Street, Pinedale, WY 82941

Battle of the Badges charity game 2021. Flag Football between SCSO-WHP and SCUF-EMS. Proceeds to benefit Deputy Ty Huffmans cancer battle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eJAa_0bGQyqLC00

Wednesday Night Live

Pinedale, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 425 W Magnolia St, Pinedale, WY

Wednesday Night Live at Rendezvous Pointe, 425 E Magnolia St, Pinedale, WY 82941, Pinedale, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 05:30 pm to 08:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pldN8_0bGQyqLC00

The Pinedale High Altitude Farmers Market

Pinedale, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 19 E Pine St, Pinedale, WY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 10 - September 2, 2021Thursdays, 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm Location: Court House Lawn

Pinedale, WY
