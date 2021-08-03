Cancel
Packers rookie Bailey Gaither retires; Green Bay signs Daniel Crawford

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Packers have made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday, starting with announcing the retirement of one of their rookies. Receiver Bailey Gaither has elected to retire, the team announced. Gathier signed with Green Bay in the spring as a college free agent following the draft. He spent six years at San José State, redshirting as a freshman. He then tore his Achilles in 2018 but played the next two seasons.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

