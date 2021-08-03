Cancel
Bedford, KY

Live events coming up in Bedford

Bedford Post
Bedford Post
 5 days ago

(BEDFORD, KY) Live events are lining up on the Bedford calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bedford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAdmB_0bGQynwF00

Fall Old Court Days

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 300 E Main St #105, Madison, IN

About Old Court DaysA wide variety of unique handcrafted arts, woodwork, collectibles, crafts, antiques, and food booths. 10x10 vendor space is $100 for each festival.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YCzo_0bGQynwF00

Farmers Market of Madison | Every Saturday

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Madison, IN

E V E R Y S A T U R D A Y | YEAR-ROUND FARMERS MARKET OF MADISON, INDIANA Broadway Fountain, N. Broadway & Main Street - Indiana\'s oldest Farmer\'s Market - Circa 1809 Local produce and artisan...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjszX_0bGQynwF00

Cruise to Rowletts Creamery!

Campbellsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Cruise to Rowletts creamery! Fun roads and the best ice cream in Kentucky! Come hang out cruise some back roads and get some delicious ice cream! We will be meeting at 5:30 pm at the paddock shops...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201K4e_0bGQynwF00

Madison Chautauqua Festival of Art

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 601 W 1st St, Madison, IN

Madison Chautauqua Festival of Art is a two-day event held the last full of weekend of September every year. This outdoor juried arts & crafts festival features approximately 200 exhibitors. The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SGc1n_0bGQynwF00

Butler Boo Bash

Carrollton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1608 KY-227, Carrollton, KY

Join us for our 3rd Annual Butler Boo Bash! Three weekends of family fun to share a spooky good time! Follow us on social media for more information

Learn More

ABOUT

With Bedford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

