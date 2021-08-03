Cuba calendar: Coming events

(CUBA, NM) Cuba is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cuba area:

San Pedro Parks Wilderness Hike Coyote, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Coyote, NM

Sign-ups will be accepted only at the link provided below. Saturday, August 28: San Pedro Parks Wilderness Hike We will hike the San Pedro Parks Wilderness as it eases into autumn. San Pedro Parks...

Torch and Key Retreat Jemez Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Cam Corto, Jemez Pueblo, NM

Celebrate and honor Hekate, the Queen of Heaven, Earth, and the Underworld, Goddess of Magick, Keeper of the Keys, Torch-bearer, Guide, Protector, and Lady of the Crossroads. We will gather in...

2021 Family Campout (ONLINE REGISTRATION NOW OPEN) Jemez Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER: https://www.sandiapres.org/join-us/family-campout/ You may also like the following events from Sandia Presbyterian Youth : This September, 1st...

2021 Joyful Zen: A Meditation Retreat for Soulful Gay Men Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1 Bodhi Drive, Jemez Springs, NM 87025

​Live, On Location in New Mexico 2021 Joyful Zen: A Meditation Retreat for Soulful Gay Men

Fall Big Clean Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Jemez Springs, NM

Spend a free weekend at the camp and help us get ready for the winter! Come as a Troop, family, or as an individual adult, and help clean the shelters, dining halls, take down tents, and generally...