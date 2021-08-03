Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Cuba calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Cuba News Alert
Cuba News Alert
 5 days ago

(CUBA, NM) Cuba is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cuba area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqLop_0bGQym3W00

San Pedro Parks Wilderness Hike

Coyote, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Coyote, NM

Sign-ups will be accepted only at the link provided below. Saturday, August 28: San Pedro Parks Wilderness Hike We will hike the San Pedro Parks Wilderness as it eases into autumn. San Pedro Parks...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ydzyh_0bGQym3W00

Torch and Key Retreat

Jemez Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Cam Corto, Jemez Pueblo, NM

Celebrate and honor Hekate, the Queen of Heaven, Earth, and the Underworld, Goddess of Magick, Keeper of the Keys, Torch-bearer, Guide, Protector, and Lady of the Crossroads. We will gather in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCY1a_0bGQym3W00

2021 Family Campout (ONLINE REGISTRATION NOW OPEN)

Jemez Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER: https://www.sandiapres.org/join-us/family-campout/ You may also like the following events from Sandia Presbyterian Youth : This September, 1st...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbewG_0bGQym3W00

2021 Joyful Zen: A Meditation Retreat for Soulful Gay Men

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1 Bodhi Drive, Jemez Springs, NM 87025

​Live, On Location in New Mexico 2021 Joyful Zen: A Meditation Retreat for Soulful Gay Men

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ApSTs_0bGQym3W00

Fall Big Clean

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Jemez Springs, NM

Spend a free weekend at the camp and help us get ready for the winter! Come as a Troop, family, or as an individual adult, and help clean the shelters, dining halls, take down tents, and generally...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Cuba News Alert

Cuba News Alert

Cuba, NM
38
Followers
129
Post
369
Views
ABOUT

With Cuba News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sandia Presbyterian Youth#Sun Oct 10#Troop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy