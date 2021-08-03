Coming soon: Newberry events

(NEWBERRY, MI) Newberry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newberry:

7 pm EST; Curtis, MI Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Main St, Curtis, MI

7 pm EST; Curtis, MI at Curtis Baptist Church, W17066 Main St, Curtis, MI 49820, Curtis, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 07:00 pm to 08:30 pm

Live Classics from Distant Shores Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

The Erickson Center welcomes six brilliant musicians to the Pine Performance Center as they bring you a concert titled “Live Classics from Distant Shores”. Anna Smigelskaya - piano Sara Bravo ...

Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys with Tarnished opening Hulbert Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 9920 S North Hulbert Rd, Hulbert, MI

Live bands. Tarnished opening for Gunnar and The Grizzly boys. Bring seating if wanting it. Tickets are 30.00 each. If bought on ticket leap there will be a small fee added. Primitive camping...

The Whiskey Charmers in Curtis at Chamberlin's Ole Forest Inn Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: N9450 Manistique Lakes Rd, Curtis, MI

All the information about The Whiskey Charmers at Chamberlin's Ole Forest Inn on 06-08-2021. Information, Artists, Start time and related Playlists.

Loosen Up with Confidence Helga Flower Workshop Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

“Loosen Up with Confidence” Helga Flower Watercolor Workshop August 16-20 9:00 AM-4:00 PM Daily in the ECA Building Renowned artist & instructor Helga Flower’s helpful, kind, and encouraging...